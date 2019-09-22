Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered by $5.26 Million Its Holding; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Declined, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 41,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 193,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 152,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 1.38M shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 39,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,258 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.31M, down from 377,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 102,624 shares to 664,182 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 139,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,821 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Financial Mgmt reported 52,639 shares. 102,553 are owned by Charter Tru Co. Archon Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 119,000 shares. Columbus Circle has 629,550 shares. Telemus Lc invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Management Associates, a New York-based fund reported 20,249 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 1.01% or 272,443 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 0.04% or 196,645 shares. Utah Retirement has 1.43 million shares. Filament Limited Liability accumulated 1.74% or 40,837 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Lc reported 667,990 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors invested in 510,821 shares. Northstar Asset Management invested in 2.13% or 40,391 shares. Security Trust holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,224 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 23,650 shares to 93,956 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.