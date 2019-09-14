Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While First Personal Financial Services Has Trimmed Position by $400,995; Rbf Capital Lowered Verint Sys (VRNT) Position as Share Value Declined

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 68,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 54.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 24,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 44,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 522,187 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 11,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 534,000 are held by Jericho Cap Asset L P. Bowling Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 5,619 shares. Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Sei reported 0.02% stake. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has 19,844 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability reported 35,370 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 164,736 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 31,920 shares. Blair William Com Il reported 1,189 shares. 4,025 were accumulated by Caprock Grp Inc. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,090 shares. Rbf invested in 0.11% or 20,000 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC) by 294,529 shares to 855,800 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 51,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Capital owns 1.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,677 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management stated it has 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C A S has invested 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.83M shares stake. Selz Cap Lc accumulated 157,000 shares or 5.68% of the stock. Southeast Asset Inc reported 13,741 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 76.66M shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny owns 39,039 shares. Washington Trust National Bank owns 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 164,692 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 8.36 million shares. 3.03 million were accumulated by Mawer Invest Management. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,189 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc has 4.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 11.12 million shares. 4,918 are held by Fca Corp Tx.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 57,495 shares to 375,670 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 15,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

