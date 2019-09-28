Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Farmers Trust Co Has Cut Stake by $846,013; Crow Point Partners Raised Its Exelon (EXC) Position

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 6,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, down from 80,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 316,001 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 191,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy reported 0.55% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 20,249 shares. Westpac Banking holds 230,389 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 101,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc holds 0.02% or 4,847 shares. 88,008 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advisors. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 2.19 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Fulton Retail Bank Na has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). James Rech Inc holds 1.08% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 309,179 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Invesco Ltd accumulated 17.29 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 1.45 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Scotia Cap Inc has 5,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 4.44M shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,600 shares to 5,258 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,827 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,132 are held by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp. 1.32M were reported by Palestra Capital Ltd Llc. Edge Wealth Ltd Company invested in 4.21% or 142,197 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 2,500 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.18M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 2.03M shares. High Pointe Capital Ltd Llc holds 4,030 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. 264,903 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. 18,890 are owned by Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability accumulated 894,473 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 81,037 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 378,636 shares. Oppenheimer & Company owns 766,391 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 8.56M shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson & has 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 696,812 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.