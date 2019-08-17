Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Exchange Capital Management Has Upped by $1.14 Million Its Stake; Capital Innovations Increases Stake in United States Stl New (X)

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 9,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,238 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 68,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 432.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 70,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 86,740 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, up from 16,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 10.73M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

