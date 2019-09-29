Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position; Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) Position Maintained by Jackson Square Partners Llc

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 264,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.50 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 396,504 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40M, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,399 shares to 65,238 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (NYSE:PAYC) by 118,247 shares to 730,705 shares, valued at $165.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 155,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI).

