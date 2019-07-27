Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Position by $1.86 Million; Ubs Oconnor Upped Eastgrou (EGP) Stake by $926.70 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Eastgrou (EGP) by 61.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 billion, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Eastgrou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $120.9. About 191,690 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares to 173,430 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Techn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Global Advsrs reported 14,880 shares. Perkins Mgmt invested in 1.38% or 17,710 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,700 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 1.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.18 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg. 13,597 were reported by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation invested in 2.53% or 91,502 shares. 39,610 are held by Godshalk Welsh Management. Armstrong Shaw Ct holds 63,389 shares or 7.17% of its portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 45,215 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13.2% or 305,309 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,900 shares. Cumberland Ltd invested in 3.26% or 274,982 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd owns 24.46 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 161,304 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

