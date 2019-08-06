Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Cs Mckee LP Has Lowered Position by $1.86 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Boosted Holding in Qualys (QLYS) as Share Price Declined

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 49,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 41,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 393,446 shares traded or 17.94% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares to 59,450 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 28,607 shares. 972,758 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 278,833 were accumulated by Horan Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Victory Cap Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 431,327 shares. Sageworth holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 260 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt reported 22,370 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 1.75 million shares or 1.7% of the stock. Fcg Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,369 shares. 652,121 were accumulated by Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Groesbeck Inv Nj invested in 6,684 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 549,976 shares. Holt Llc Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,402 shares. Korea Inv Corp reported 6.27M shares. Murphy invested in 1.57% or 87,163 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. Hank Jeffrey P had sold 11,250 shares worth $1.06 million. POSEY BRUCE K also sold $187,152 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Friday, February 8.

