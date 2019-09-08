Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Cim Investment Mangement Increased Its Holding; Kirby (KEX) Stock Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 25,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 52,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 148,462 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 96,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 253,357 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,810 shares to 6,832 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 46,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,431 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Company reported 0.09% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Scout Invs owns 0.29% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 186,126 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp holds 101,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 163,220 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited holds 36,603 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 4,319 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 3,450 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 350 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 46,030 shares. Blackrock Inc has 5.13M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Management owns 5,033 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 4,153 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp stated it has 670,770 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 77,219 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR) by 10,030 shares to 51,142 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,984 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).