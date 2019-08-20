Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Cut Position; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Price Declined, Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased by $7.19 Million Its Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 339,115 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.42. About 7.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide’s Mobile Payments Technology Supports Pay-In-Aisle Launch of British Convenience Food Retailing Giant, Co-op – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating ACI Worldwide, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,997 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.22% or 1.07 million shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 907,865 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 431,325 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd has invested 0.06% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sheffield Asset Ltd Llc reported 100,800 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 0.01% stake. 253,544 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 380,158 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 74 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millrace Asset Group Inc reported 87,088 shares stake. Vulcan Value Limited Liability reported 0.57% stake. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 7,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 159,501 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Invs Limited Liability Co invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Point Tru And Services N A holds 4.04% or 65,911 shares in its portfolio. 97,794 were accumulated by Weik Management. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,401 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.29M shares or 1.49% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Com has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% or 21,466 shares. Sit Investment Assoc accumulated 574,152 shares. 144,060 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 283,866 shares. American holds 1.02% or 30,423 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.53M shares. 21,824 were accumulated by Cap Mngmt Assocs. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 4.84% or 1.01 million shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate owns 1.02M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.