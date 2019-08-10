Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Baldwin Brothers Decreased Stake by $348,192; As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Green Street Investors Has Trimmed Position by $478,800

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22 million, down from 208,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 267,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 292,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 3.09 million shares traded or 139.80% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,590 shares to 18,678 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

