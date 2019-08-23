Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Atika Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.45 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $683,520

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares to 87,671 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,536 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 113,900 shares to 158,000 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

