Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Position; Osborne Partners Capital Management Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Upped as Stock Price Rose

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 13,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 100,978 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 87,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 319,968 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 431,850 shares valued at $11.98 million was bought by Meister Keith A.. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al owns 2.61 million shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Nwi Management LP accumulated 2.43M shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 50,887 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource invested in 0.01% or 951,119 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 420,468 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 219,222 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 99,231 shares. Blue Harbour Grp Inc Lp reported 2.42M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Com stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt reported 1.86M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 786,355 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 245,151 shares to 55,634 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 156,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,087 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.