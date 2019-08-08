Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $395,343; Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Its Holding in Clorox (CLX) as Shares Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 10.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Clorox (CLX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 14,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 17,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Clorox for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $158.8. About 275,756 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 17,805 shares to 21,005 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 42,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 28,920 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 8,667 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 48,020 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 225 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Llc. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp owns 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,332 shares. 124,072 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Company. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 419,162 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial Corporation holds 1,250 shares. American Grp Inc Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Price T Rowe Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 9,388 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp reported 8,310 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 1,726 shares. Petrus Communication Lta reported 39,988 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 14,484 shares to 29,221 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas invested in 2.97% or 205,538 shares. Bainco Intl invested in 199,855 shares. Sfmg reported 51,119 shares stake. 103,888 are held by Waratah Cap Advisors Limited. Community Bancshares Of Raymore owns 3,437 shares. 74,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Denali Advsr Ltd Com has 1,600 shares. Natixis has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fir Tree Mngmt LP holds 10.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 999,374 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 3.23% or 327,100 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Grp has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gfs Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 36,386 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3.45 million shares or 0% of the stock. Md Sass Investors Service holds 2.77% or 147,359 shares in its portfolio.