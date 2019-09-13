Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $2.32 Million; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding by $527,408 as Stock Value Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 155,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.89M, down from 173,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 5.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 59,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05 million, up from 55,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.35. About 736,475 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12,069 shares to 77,509 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,623 shares, and cut its stake in Micro Focus International Plc.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Value Investors Consider Caterpillar Stock Now? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Mastercard, Caterpillar And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 3,875 shares. Essex accumulated 7,387 shares. Td Management Lc holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. 79,743 are owned by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Plancorp Limited Liability invested in 1,984 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 400 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 78,303 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc has 96,827 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 133,706 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund stated it has 11,926 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Stearns Finance holds 2,051 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 17,801 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry has 8.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.31M were accumulated by Axa. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 60,451 shares. Icm Asset Inc Wa has invested 20.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Llc reported 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finemark State Bank And Trust invested in 2.05% or 274,616 shares. Fairfield Bush Communication holds 148,267 shares. Park National Corp Oh owns 564,294 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability stated it has 26,048 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 38,405 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 44,163 shares. Moreover, Girard Ltd has 2.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Management Grp owns 6,775 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 138,944 shares. Forbes J M Llp stated it has 152,949 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.