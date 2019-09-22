Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Stearns Financial Services Group Trimmed Holding by $305,102; Confluence Investment Management Decreased Diageo Plc (DEO) Position as Shares Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 15,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 908,415 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.54M, down from 923,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 509,182 shares traded or 36.62% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,898 shares to 672,199 shares, valued at $55.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 107,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scholtz & Limited Liability Corp holds 84,594 shares. Guardian Mgmt invested in 3.14% or 26,985 shares. 230,685 were accumulated by Kanawha Cap Lc. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 249,875 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 336,675 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 4.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.03M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 12,108 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.98% or 255,926 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd stated it has 1,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 498,159 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 2.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 752,203 shares. Moreover, Aravt Ltd Co has 4.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 2,213 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4,825 shares to 183,667 shares, valued at $21.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Corporate Ex Financial.