Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Holding; Ruffer Llp Cut Its Stake in Foot Locker (FL) by $7.87 Million as Stock Declined

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 92.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 131,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 10,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 142,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 2.11 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 16/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.00M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $141.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 164,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,542 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.40 million for 15.19 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

