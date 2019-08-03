Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Staley Capital Advisers Has Decreased Its Position by $1.05 Million; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Sunbelt Securities Boosted by $1.11 Million Its Holding

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 8,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 670,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03 million, down from 679,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 95.79% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Management LP has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Optimum Invest Advisors invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp holds 6.62% or 6.24M shares in its portfolio. Knott David M owns 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,400 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Liability holds 6.88% or 1.51 million shares. Retirement Planning Group holds 0.07% or 2,370 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 637,684 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 13,597 shares. 15,171 were reported by Ashford Management. Meritage Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 6.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Panagora Asset Incorporated has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.50 million shares. Markston stated it has 353,729 shares or 4.89% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 478,511 shares stake. Wafra holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 562,980 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,542 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $45.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock. Harris Parker also sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,112 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.