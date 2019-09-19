Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake; Wells Fargo & Company Increased Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $44.12 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 17,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 126,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.89M, down from 143,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 21.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 331,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591.51M, up from 4.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 453,910 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.17% or 10,245 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 22,371 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.25% or 46,232 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 78,439 shares. Citigroup has 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 367,753 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 15,711 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 16,131 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Federated Pa reported 4.20 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 534,488 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 13,850 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 928 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.13% or 4,159 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc by 22,217 shares to 234,309 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 934,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,112 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 332,270 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Co. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation owns 894,473 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Eagle owns 41,753 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Swarthmore Grp Inc owns 55,750 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard Fincl Bank has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Partners Limited Liability Corp Ny has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Tru Company has invested 4.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 18,759 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Management Com Ltd Liability owns 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,689 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Pa holds 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,731 shares. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 33,737 shares. Btr Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 182,200 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 24,616 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 14,330 shares to 213,007 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 32,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.