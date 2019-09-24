Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Richard C Young & Company Increased Position by $3.09 Million; Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 2.57M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 12/03/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC WTTR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 17/04/2018 – Oz Minerals Target Lifted to A$9.05/Share Vs A$8.55 by Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS RESTRUCTURING OF CREDIT SUISSE IS PROGRESSING AS PLANNED – SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 243 EUROS FROM 223 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO: WEALTH MGMT IS ‘BIG IDEA’ AFTER RESTRUCTURE; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 02/05/2018 – Citywire Global: Credit Suisse rolls wider bond funds into credit strategies

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 23,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 71,189 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 47,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

