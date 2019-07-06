Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Partner Investment Management LP Cut Position by $1.03 Million; Lee Danner & Bass Holds Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 17,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares to 52,307 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 7,404 shares to 495,924 shares, valued at $99.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,250 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).