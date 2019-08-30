Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Northrock Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Stealthgas (GASS) Position Maintained by Glendon Capital Management Lp

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 10,316 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 40,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 12.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 8,063 shares to 113,582 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.