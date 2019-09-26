Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Trimmed by $848,540 Its Position; National Pension Service Has Decreased Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.28 Million as Stock Price Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 297,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.85 million, down from 303,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 3.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 356,830 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, down from 383,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 802,743 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL) by 25,940 shares to 314,168 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 12,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,513 shares. Cognios Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 27,062 shares. 64,430 are held by Duff & Phelps Com. Eastern Bancshares invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 40,506 are held by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Cardinal Capital Mgmt accumulated 77,239 shares. Kingfisher Cap Llc holds 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,344 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt holds 7.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 82,912 shares. Hm Payson And invested in 3.83% or 797,408 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 230,164 shares stake. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) invested in 1.73 million shares or 3.86% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 38,560 shares. Whetstone Cap Advisors holds 2,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 20,075 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Tru Communication invested 4.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 17,075 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Transamerica Fincl holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 189,005 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,309 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1,084 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company reported 0.04% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 8,453 are owned by Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Alps Advsr accumulated 0.34% or 975,858 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt reported 6,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 7,645 shares. 500 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc.

