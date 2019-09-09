Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Cut Position; As Proassurance (PRA) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Republic Investment Management Trimmed by $337,076 Its Holding

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 54.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The hedge fund held 8,212 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 18,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 140,071 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robecosam Ag has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bp Pcl invested in 780,000 shares. Madison Invest Incorporated reported 290,504 shares. Milestone Gru Inc invested in 12,471 shares. St Germain D J Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 5.07 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 356,733 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Security Natl Tru holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,140 shares. Family Mgmt stated it has 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rampart Investment Co Lc owns 186,045 shares. Stephens Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 1,561 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 4.49M shares. 9.63 million are held by Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (DVYE) by 8,119 shares to 86,594 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

More notable recent ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:SXC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) ROE Of 4.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ProAssurance Corp (PRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De owns 6,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc invested in 132,051 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 193,256 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 9,230 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc holds 6,320 shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 1,531 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 36,418 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 7,130 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.22% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Amer Century Companies holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 1.79M shares. 375 are owned by Assetmark. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.06% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. The New York-based Int Gp has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 35,970 shares.

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PRA’s profit will be $6.45 million for 81.85 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.