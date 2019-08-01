Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Decreased Position; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Decreased Its Stake

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 3,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 18,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 21,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.58. About 431,081 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 16.15M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares to 180,170 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,998 are held by Advisor Prns Llc. Tompkins Corp holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.08% or 292,762 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,401 shares stake. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 661 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 3,305 shares. Diversified Tru has 0.09% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Adage Capital Partners Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 403,376 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 200,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com invested in 1,628 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer & reported 6,205 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 190 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 84,894 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Llc holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 4,977 shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorola Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions Acquires WatchGuard, Inc., Leader in Mobile Video for Public Safety – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stralem & Inc has 3.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,147 shares. Nebraska-based Weitz Invest Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Rech Invsts owns 97.79 million shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.10M shares. Moreover, Logan Mgmt Inc has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 263,313 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 637,684 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01M shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 16,937 shares stake. 2.52 million are held by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership invested in 1.79% or 184,168 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct owns 63,389 shares or 7.17% of their US portfolio. Karp Capital Mgmt Corp holds 24,223 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 137,921 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Company Nj invested in 0.2% or 51,660 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 38,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).