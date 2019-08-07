Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $493,740; Second Curve Capital Cut Its Holding in Lyon William Homes (WLH) as Valuation Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 173,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $675.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 539,883 shares traded or 35.45% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “William Lyon Homes 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do William Lyon Homesâ€™s (NYSE:WLH) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Com holds 23.05M shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset accumulated 30,127 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd has 3,856 shares. Essex Inc holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,125 shares. Advent Capital De owns 6,296 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 358,394 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 19,536 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 3.9% or 6.28M shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corp has 3,024 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 1.50 million shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 6.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,524 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 2.14% or 238,006 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 493,309 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares to 100,147 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.