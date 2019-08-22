Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Hound Partners Raised Its Position; Clorox Company (CLX) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 4.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 61,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 63,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $157.94. About 96,050 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 163,941 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 2,063 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fin Corp In invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth Capital has 42,853 shares. Central Securities has 1.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc accumulated 67,872 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 297,931 were reported by Community Tru Investment Co. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 91,591 shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Baskin Fincl Service stated it has 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Castleark Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 521,449 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Corp has 71,188 shares. Scott Selber holds 56,970 shares. Cap Int reported 4.86% stake. Vantage Prtn holds 831,687 shares or 9.13% of its portfolio.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 377,342 shares to 431,347 shares, valued at $39.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 22,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,801 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division invested in 0.34% or 15,463 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 7,493 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has 8,667 shares. First Citizens Bank Co holds 0.07% or 3,806 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 21,642 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd reported 2,504 shares stake. Benedict Financial holds 13,770 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 26,548 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 1,365 shares. Brookstone Capital Management accumulated 3,913 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 9,807 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1,726 shares.

