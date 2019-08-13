Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Gruss & Co Has Raised Stake by $1.05 Million; Korn Ferry Com New (KFY) Position Held by Seizert Capital Partners Llc

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Korn Ferry Com New (KFY) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 58,218 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 44,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 245,900 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 144,564 shares to 379,578 shares, valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 11,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,088 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

