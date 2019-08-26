Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Gradient Investments Has Lifted Position by $845,676; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Holds Holding in Telus (TU)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 13,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 8.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 748,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 733,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 134,592 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services

