Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Clark Estates Raised by $1.40 Million Its Position; Trigran Investments Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,087 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 236,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 333,663 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 26,000 shares to 103,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 79,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,359 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru owns 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,583 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 21,778 shares or 1% of the stock. Scharf Lc owns 1.51 million shares or 6.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited has 6.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,437 are held by Community Retail Bank Of Raymore. Baxter Bros Incorporated stated it has 221,197 shares or 6.09% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Management Ri has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roundview Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 35,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Limited invested in 143,848 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Capital Invest Ser Of America accumulated 3.76% or 199,365 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.01% or 131,997 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 123,679 shares. Provise Management Group Limited Liability Company invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated has 129,564 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $16.11 million activity. $254,800 worth of stock was sold by JASPER N WILLIAM JR on Tuesday, February 5. YEAMAN KEVIN J had sold 100,000 shares worth $6.37 million. 3,920 shares were sold by GOTCHER PETER C, worth $254,800. 50,000 shares valued at $3.26M were sold by Dolby Dagmar on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $2.21M were sold by CHEW LEWIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa reported 3,348 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Metropolitan Life stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.53% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 62,364 shares. Moreover, Campbell & Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 9,777 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,283 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 561,683 shares. First Manhattan owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Service Automobile Association has 10,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset has 25,050 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Aperio Group reported 72,959 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp stated it has 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).