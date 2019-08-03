Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Citizens & Northern Has Lifted Holding by $777,465; Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $4.42 Million; Stock Price Rose

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 37,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 2.67M shares traded or 99.56% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bb&T Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 13,598 shares. 31,505 were reported by Aurora Invest Counsel. Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 277,487 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 7,141 shares. Millennium holds 0.06% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 800,549 shares. 52,412 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Duncker Streett & Communications Inc owns 1,100 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited stated it has 800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. M&T Bank Corp accumulated 33,812 shares. Fincl Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 11,859 shares. 528 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 96,571 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

