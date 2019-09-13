Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Upped by Wendell David Associates Inc; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $30.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.97 million, down from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $153.35. About 387,454 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 3.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.39M for 191.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 750 shares to 61,050 shares, valued at $4.68B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,546 shares to 152,424 shares, valued at $40.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

