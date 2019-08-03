Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Upped by Tealwood Asset Management Inc; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Has Upped Its Holding by $692,325 as Stock Price Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 289.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 13,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,268 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 4,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.19 million shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 808.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 16,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 2,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million. On Wednesday, February 6 BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 90,942 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,788 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.26% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 31,912 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 81,982 shares. First Financial In owns 0.15% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,786 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 43,300 shares. Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 49,265 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 11,565 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 56,395 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 6,607 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.09% or 5,451 shares. Chemical National Bank reported 0.11% stake. Spinnaker Tru reported 4,671 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Cap Management owns 325,273 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Capital World Investors invested in 5.41% or 189.07 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 23,500 were reported by Kepos Limited Partnership. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP owns 51,356 shares. Moneta Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 27,929 shares. Cookson Peirce Company reported 228,501 shares. Staley Capital Advisers has 5.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mgmt accumulated 106,406 shares. 80,097 are held by Alps Advsr Incorporated. Greatmark Inv Prns has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 277,851 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 1.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 45,018 shares. 55,853 are owned by Cwm Lc. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 4.98% or 273,599 shares.

