Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Upped by Allen Operations Llc; Arlington Value Capital Boosted Its Position in Autonation (AN) by $9.29 Million

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 14.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 314,231 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Mngmt accumulated 97,638 shares or 4.93% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 414,611 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 59.81 million shares or 2% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,059 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc owns 32,024 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 261,869 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc invested in 1,887 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 180,021 were reported by Everence Cap Management. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware has 488,390 shares for 4.16% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc invested in 597,869 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership invested in 392,784 shares. 1.18M were reported by Focused Invsts Ltd Llc. Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,704 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 96,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sei Invests Company holds 0% or 11,334 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 556,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 11,627 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.02% or 41,387 shares. Natixis has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Advisory Networks Lc owns 580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.29% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 432,923 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 22,767 shares. 4,567 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. First Republic has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

