Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Raised by Salient Trust Company Lta; Howard Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $636,048 as Shares Declined

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management analyzed 336 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71M, down from 19,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $905.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $12.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1830.45. About 675,219 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 2,760 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 230,327 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.86 million, up from 227,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $141.89. About 14.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Grp Incorporated owns 6,198 shares. Altfest L J reported 1.85% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 155,358 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke. Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 4.15M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 146,562 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt reported 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc owns 54,513 shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Lc has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,935 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harris Assoc Limited Partnership reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 104,287 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 134,776 shares to 17,071 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 16,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,987 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 0.74% stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 391 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel reported 1.19% stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,995 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 519 shares. Westwood Holdg Group Inc holds 16,893 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ctc Ltd Llc owns 85,071 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 18,285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Consulate Incorporated stated it has 269 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 1,052 are held by Reilly Financial Limited Liability. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,370 shares. 10,767 are held by Thomasville National Bank. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Ltd owns 236 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 1,459 are owned by Lourd Lc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.48 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.