Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Raised by Narwhal Capital Management; Bruni J V & Company Has Lifted Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Stock Price Rose

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.06 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, up from 131,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,511 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

