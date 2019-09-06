Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Raised by Murphy Capital Management Inc; Trust Asset Management Increased Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $21.49 Million

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.30M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 4,380 shares to 27,576 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,124 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.