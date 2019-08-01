Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Raised by Karp Capital Management Corp; Hartline Investment Lowered Its Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Stake by $1.17 Million; Shares Declined

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 108,117 shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.62. About 33.81 million shares traded or 40.58% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 46,148 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 3,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) or 15,889 shares. 15 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 22,581 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 52 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,318 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 419 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 14,929 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). 5,500 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). State Street Corporation invested in 457,097 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 21,503 shares.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29M for 11.03 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,355 shares to 111,044 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 34,340 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wright Ser Inc has 106,234 shares for 5.06% of their portfolio. Paw Cap Corporation holds 5,000 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America De has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77.99 million shares. Lynch And Assocs In holds 6.07% or 155,107 shares. Eos Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 21,620 shares. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Ltd Company has 4.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9,789 are held by West Chester Cap Advsr. Mondrian Invest Partners reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 4.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21,778 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Middleton & Inc Ma has invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 47,403 shares. Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt reported 2,887 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability reported 0.34% stake.