Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Raised by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI)

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 347,503 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI)

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vuzix Boosts Blade Production and Expands its Functionality – PRNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses to be Featured at American Airlines Hack Wars VI Hackathon – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vuzix’s (VUZI) CEO Paul Travers on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vuzix Update: The Future Is Here, So Are The Problems – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix Blade Selected as the Smart Glasses Rollout Hardware for the “SWORDâ„¢” Intelligence and Threat Detection Solution – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. Harned Timothy Heydenreich also bought $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Friday, June 7. 10,000 shares valued at $20,174 were bought by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7. 12,000 shares valued at $23,110 were bought by Russell Grant on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.