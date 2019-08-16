Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc; Champlain Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Nuvasive (NUVA) by $14.84 Million as Shares Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NUVA) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 264,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.21 million, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 483,389 shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 20,701 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Lc has 0.02% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 40,527 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 22,983 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 210 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated owns 35,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 37,000 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 65 shares. Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 4.91% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.73% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 111,808 shares. Knott David M holds 2,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 31,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 61,946 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co owns 7,045 shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.09% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,850 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $111.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 2.26M shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust holds 174,995 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company reported 4.3% stake. Bridges Inv Management holds 467,895 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has invested 4.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.60M are owned by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. Joho Capital Ltd Company holds 408,000 shares or 8.11% of its portfolio. Hourglass Lc invested in 0.13% or 3,730 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 137,495 shares for 4.15% of their portfolio. Menlo Advisors Ltd invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33,286 shares to 4,151 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,845 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).