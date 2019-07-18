Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Rockland Trust Co; As Littelfuse (LFUS) Stock Value Declined, Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $929,292

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,111 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 153,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 287.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,880 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $170.7. About 100,679 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2,774 shares to 2,199 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 28,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,249 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus holds 184 shares. First Personal Fin holds 0% or 72 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 4,955 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 110 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 802 shares. Alps Advsr reported 2,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.06% or 4,090 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Blair William Communication Il holds 31,475 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Polen Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Bamco stated it has 0.27% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Ranger Investment Management LP reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $124,871 activity. Shares for $31,178 were sold by Cole Matthew on Tuesday, February 5. $105,485 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 4.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 1.22% or 32,007 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc accumulated 1.51% or 28,449 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,155 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust holds 71,200 shares or 5.33% of its portfolio. Country Tru Retail Bank holds 727,091 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Funds Limited Liability Com reported 289,000 shares. 2.12 million are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 2.97 million shares. Blue Cap holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,949 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 5.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2.03% or 6,104 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 3.01% or 251,824 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,499 shares.