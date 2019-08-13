Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Mirador Capital Partners Lp; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder De Burlo Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 12.13 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $265.77. About 190,124 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 31.05 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

