Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc; Central Bank & Trust Co Position in Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 146,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54M, up from 146,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 6.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 24,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,272 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 35,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $189.54. About 420,611 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation reported 64,876 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5.83 million were reported by Baillie Gifford Company. 193.86 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 644,447 shares. The New York-based Jennison Assoc Lc has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.32% or 164,173 shares. The California-based Huber Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 4.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Glob Invsts invested in 3.66% or 97.79 million shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma invested in 133,484 shares. 42,375 were reported by Cacti Asset Management Ltd Llc. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 5,943 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.02 million shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 4.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,495 shares. Zevenbergen Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 49,062 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 28,687 shares to 11,162 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,858 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 94.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. 21,646 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $3.24M on Wednesday, February 6. $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, February 7. $66.44M worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33,889 shares to 37,674 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).