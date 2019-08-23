Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Impala Asset Management Llc; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $719,670 as Shares Rose

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 95,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 180,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 million, up from 84,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,257 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 133,527 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership holds 34,261 shares. Oakmont Corp owns 496,423 shares. Zwj Counsel stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maine-based Portland Glob Advisors has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cacti Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 42,375 shares. First Eagle Invest Llc invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balyasny Asset Limited stated it has 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cahill Financial Advsrs reported 15,107 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt invested in 68,430 shares. Somerset Com invested 5.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Investors Pa invested in 2.66 million shares. Dodge Cox owns 31.62M shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability reported 2.85% stake.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 122,124 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $155.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.