Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Endo Int (Put) (ENDP) Stake Has Boosted by Ubs Oconnor Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Endo Int (Put) (ENDP) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 374,500 shares as the company's stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15B, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Endo Int (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Mallinckrodt (MNK) Stock Down 70.8% YTD on Numerous Lawsuits – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations – Benzinga" published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Should Investors Feel About Endo International plc's (NASDAQ:ENDP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on June 21, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech by 286,728 shares to 192,342 shares, valued at $2.46 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galmed P (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 44,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,540 shares, and cut its stake in Pgt Inno (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,200 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 32,756 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn invested in 461,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp reported 28.34M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin State Bank And Trust reported 223 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Citigroup invested in 0% or 180,015 shares. Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 198,605 shares. Tpg Holdings (Sbs) Advisors invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 135,606 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc holds 180,146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 123,058 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 1.35 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 2.67M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.48M are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Alleghany De holds 8.52% or 1.52M shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has invested 4.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rockland Trust Company has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.31% or 12,721 shares. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Company reported 2.93% stake. Tdam Usa Inc owns 548,695 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 84,860 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 153,157 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability reported 17.98 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,844 shares. Orleans Capital La holds 2.8% or 30,998 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Capital Management stated it has 58,946 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 10,055 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bernzott Capital stated it has 123,965 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings.