Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Graham Capital Management Lp; Tiverton Asset Management Has Upped Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 41,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 37,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,686 shares to 48,946 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,288 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

