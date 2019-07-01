Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Caxton Associates Lp; As Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Raised Its Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.15. About 650,764 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 6,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 27,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 11.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16,000 shares to 135,200 shares, valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 586,976 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability reported 2,512 shares. 503 are held by Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 4.85M shares. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Manchester Capital Management Llc owns 2,235 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 5,268 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability owns 4,282 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Central Bancorp Trust Commerce, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,211 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd has 12,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Webster State Bank N A has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 7,645 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% or 287,875 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares to 1,083 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).