Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Advent Capital Management; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 19.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 105,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09M, down from 115,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 325,824 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.05 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares to 379,500 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newbrook Capital LP has 2.69% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 279,961 shares. Lomas Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.2% stake. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability reported 2,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 12,675 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Webster Bancshares N A reported 13,596 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ser Co Ma holds 0.23% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 4.57M shares. United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.24% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 80,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett And Limited Company reported 5 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.43% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 731,987 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 626 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 224 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co holds 0% or 860 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 52 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% stake.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 2.15 million shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 13.72M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn).

