Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Lifted by Springbok Capital Management Llc; Redwood Capital Management Lifted Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position by $1.60 Million; Shares Rose

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 3.63 million shares traded or 113.51% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3969.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 15,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 16,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Financial owns 13,625 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 14,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 44,527 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Schroder Invest Mngmt Group owns 92,593 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 21,937 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.79M shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc owns 50,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 10,500 are owned by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 21,400 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.02% or 445,484 shares. Barclays Public Llc accumulated 246,020 shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 200,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You’ll Never Guess Who’s Betting Against Canadian Cannabis Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Top 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Ahead of Canada’s 2.0 Legalization – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.