Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Lifted by Clark Estates Inc; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake as Shares Declined

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,565 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $230.59. About 361,671 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.02. About 8.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,599 shares to 206,507 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.72 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 101,615 shares to 349,100 shares, valued at $14.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

