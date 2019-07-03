Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Increased by Homrich & Berg; New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Its Affimed N V (AFMD) Holding by $4.27 Million; Valuation Rose

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 988,373 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 5,138 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,481 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 69,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,247 shares to 13,246 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).